Shamkhani: Iran firmly resolved to push ahead with development plan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Shamkhani

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has said Iran’s Islamic establishment is firmly resolved to push the country toward development.

Ali Shamkhani made the comment in a tweet.

He said the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran tried to prevent Iran’s progress through the 8-year Iraqi imposed war.

Shamkhani added that this “agile” administration will overcome all obstacles by reforming the structures, optimizing the resources and accompanying people.

The secretary of the Supreme National Security Council added that the limited protests by some worried Iranians have nothing to do with the exploitation of these demonstrations by anti-Iran news channels and their internal enablers.

The decision by the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi to end subsidies for some staple food items caused sporadic protests in some cities in Iran on Thursday.

But reports now say calm has returned to those cities a day after they happened.

