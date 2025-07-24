Severe water shortage expected in Tehran within 40 days, lawmaker warns

Following a recent visit by Tehran’s parliamentary delegation to the provincial water and wastewater authority, Gheisari said the outlook is dire.

She cited a sharp drop in water inflow to the capital’s five main dams amid a prolonged drought now in its fifth consecutive year.

She noted that per capita water consumption in Tehran exceeds national standards, with most usage concentrated in drinking and hygiene.

Authorities are considering pressure reductions to ensure supply across all districts.

Plans to activate the second phase of the Taleghan Dam project, western Tehran, are also underway.

Gheisari criticized the continued use of high-consumption taps and the operation of pools and car washes in current conditions, urging restrictions and greater public awareness.

As temperatures in Iran soar, 23 provinces, including Tehran, shut down government offices and schools or shift to remote work on Wednesday.

Officials, including President Massoud Pezeshkian, admit the water crisis threatens Tehran’s sustainability as the capital, calling for urgent action and reverse migration policies.