Several Miners Killed, Injured in Western Iran

One miner has suffocated from poisonous gas and six others have been injured in a mine in the city of Gilan Gharb in Kermanshah province, western Iran.

Kourosh Mahmoudian, the governor of Gilan Gharb, told the state TV that two of the injured are in dire conditions.

He said all the miners trapped in the mine have been rescued and taken out to medical centres of Gilan Gharb and Qasr-e Shirin.

Two miners were initially trapped in the mine, and five others got into the mine to save their colleagues, but they were all stranded.