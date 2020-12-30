Several Innovation Centres Opened at Prestigious Iranian University

Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari has opened ten Innovation centres at the prestigious Shahid Beheshti University in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Addressing the opening ceremony on Wednesday, Sattari praised scientific achievements made at the university.

“In advanced areas such as laser, considerable products are being produced at this university,” he noted.

He said a large number of firms are operating in innovative areas.

“More than 1,200 innovative companies are working, and one of the main strategies of this department is to support this domain,” he said.

“Support for technological projects and services such as the ‘technological soldier’ as well as support packages for major projects and innovative companies are among the things that can be offered to those working in technological domains at this university,” the official underlined.

“A major part of the support for research should also be allocated to research works which have potential customers and amounts to fulfilling a technological need,” he explained.