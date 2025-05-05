Seven major Iranian dams hold less than 10% of capacity amid sharp drop in rainfall

The Lar Dam in Tehran Province stands at just 6% capacity, while the Shamil and Niyan Dam in Hormozgan holds a mere 1%.

Other critically low dams include the Rudbal Dam in Fars Province (2%), the Doosti Dam in Razavi Khorasan (9%), the Saveh Dam in Markazi Province (9%), and the Tanguyeh Dam in Kerman Province (8%).

Since the beginning of the current water year in late September, the total inflow to the country’s reservoirs has reached 18.19 billion cubic meters – a 37% decline compared to the same period last year. Outflows have also dropped by 15% year-over-year.

As of mid-April, the total volume of water in Iran’s reservoirs stands at 27.19 billion cubic meters, down 17% from 32.9 billion cubic meters in the previous year. Nationwide, dam reservoirs are 52% full on average.

Rainfall across Iran has also dropped significantly, measuring 136.6 mm – 38% below the long-term average and 33% less than the same time last year.