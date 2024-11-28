IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Senior IRGC advisor killed in Syria’s Aleppo

By IFP Editorial Staff
Kiumars Pourhashemi

The Public Relations Office of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the martyrdom of Brigadier General Kiumars Pourhashemi, a military advisor with the IRGC in Syria.

Pourhashemi was martyred during Wednesday’s terrorist attack by Takfiri-Zionist forces on the outskirts of Aleppo, Syria, it added.

The IRGC statement highlighted the increasing aggression by Takfiri terrorists under the guidance of Zionist forces, who, following their strategic defeats in Gaza and Lebanon, have intensified attacks on Syria.

These actions, aimed at compensating for their failures against the Islamic resistance, have been met with resolute responses from Syria’s army and allied forces, the IRGC said.

Iran’s military advisers are present in Syria at the formal invitation and request of the Damascus government to fight the remnants of foreign-backed terrorists including Takfiri groups.

