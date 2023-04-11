Senior anti-narcotics police officer killed in clashes with smugglers in southern Iran

The IRIB news reported that Major Saeed Moridi was shot in the chest by the smugglers during the skirmishes in Hormozgan’s Roudan County.

Iran has repeatedly criticized the international organizations including the United Nations for failing to provide Tehran with adequate assistance in its fight against narco-trafficking.

More than 3 thousand Iranian soldiers have been killed during clashes with armed narco-traffickers sneaking into Iran from Afghanistan.

Iran has around a 2,000-km-long common border with Afghanistan- the world’s largest illicit opium producer – and Pakistan. This has turned it into a major transit country for illicit drugs, posing a major challenge to the country.