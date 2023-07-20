Two policemen shot dead by drug traffickers in southwestern Iran

The deputy of the province’s governor said the car of the drug traffickers was stopped Thursday by the police in Talgah, in the county of Boyer-Ahmad.

He added, the occupants of another car escorting the car carrying drugs shot at the security officers, killing two of them.

Two of the attackers have been arrested while two are on the run.

Over 4 thousand Iranian security forces have been killed while fighting against narco-trafficking over the past four decades.

The bulk of the narcotics smuggled into Iran comes from Afghanistan where drugs are cultivated in large quantities.

The UN has hailed Iran on several occasions for its efforts to fight drug-trafficking which threatens the entire world.