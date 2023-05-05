Iran executes international drug trafficker

Nasser Atabati the head of the Justice Department of West Azerbaijan Province said that the narco-trafficker was hanged on Thursday after he was found guilty of charges levelled against him at a court.

Atabati added that the man led 3 international drug trafficking organizations and presided over the smuggling of drugs to foreign countries. He noted that the Netherlands and several other European countries were the destination of the drugs.

According to the judicial official, 750 kilograms of heroin was also seized from the narco-trafficker.

He said the convict was hanged after all legal proceedings were complete.

Iran has been fighting drug-trafficking fiercely over the past years because it borders Afghanistan to the east and is the route of choice for narco-traffickers who aim to smuggle drugs to Europe. Thousands of Iranians have been killed in the fight against narco-traffickers.