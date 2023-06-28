Iran’s envoy urges international support for Tehran’s fight against drug trafficking

Mohsen Naziri-Asl made the remarks on Tuesday during a special session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs held to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, during which he highlighted Iran’s principled stance on the global drug problem.

There has been an upward trend in the global opium production over the past two decades, with a 28% rise in poppy cultivation worldwide in 2022, he said, expressing concern over the rise in synthetic and industrial drugs production among Iran’s neighboring countries.

“On average, more than 90% of the world’s seizures of methamphetamine, 27% of heroin seizures, and 59% of morphine seizures in recent years have been conducted by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he revealed.

In the past year alone, Iranian anti-narcotics forces have successfully seized and confiscated 716 tons of various kinds of illicit drugs, he pointed out.

“Although preventing thousands of tons of illegal drugs from entering international markets has been beneficial for the whole world, this has come at a high economic and human cost for the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Naziri-Asl said.

The official warned that without adequate support for frontline countries, the production of opioid-based narcotics in the region would also have serious consequences for other parts of the world.

“Based on the principle of shared responsibility, the international community, especially countries benefiting the most from a reduction in drug trafficking, should support our country’s fight against international drug smuggling,” Iran’s envoy said.