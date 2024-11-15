Senior aide to Iran Leader meets Syrian President Assad

According to IRNA, citing Syria’s state news agency SANA, the discussions focused on bilateral ties between Iran and Syria and the recent regional developments, including the stepped-up Israeli aggressions and ongoing attacks on Palestine and Lebanon.

Both sides emphasized the on the urgent need to halt the assaults.

President Assad reiterated the importance of adhering to the historical rights of the Palestinian people, supporting the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon, and taking action to stop the ongoing violence and genocidal acts.

During the meeting, the two sides also examined bilateral relations and ways to strengthen ties for the benefit of both nations and the wider region.

Larijani expressed Iran’s unwavering support for Syria, highlighting the Arab country’s pivotal role in the region and the necessity to enhance this role to serve the countries and people of the region.

The meeting by Larijani and his entourage comes as both countries seek to consolidate their cooperation amidst escalating regional tensions.