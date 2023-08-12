Security forces arrest two terrorists in southeastern Iran

Doostali Jalilian, the provincial police chief, was cited by IRNA as saying on Saturday that the two individuals were members of the so-called Ansar al-Furqan terror outfit and were arrested in the Qasr-e Qand region of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Jalilian stated the arrest took place during a coordinated operation on the Qasr-e Qand route to Talang, after the individuals were identified and closely watched by intelligence forces.

He added a preliminary investigation found that the two individuals, who have Iranian citizenship, were involved in a “planned” attack against Basij volunteer forces in Qasr-e Qand city on Friday afternoon.

During the assault, the two terrorists, along with two others, killed and wounded a number of the volunteer forces in the southeastern city.

Over the past years, Sistan and Baluchestan has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces.

An Iranian border guard was killed in June in the province in clashes with terrorists seeking to sneak into the country.

Back in May, five Iranian border guards were killed in clashes with armed terrorists and anti-Islamic Revolution groups in Sistan and Baluchestan.