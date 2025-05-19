Security chief: Iran, Pakistan not to let regional peace be disrupted

Ahmadian underlined that neither of the two countries will allow regional peace to be disrupted by enemies.

He noted that cooperation between Iran and Pakistan will be beneficial to regional security and will serve the interests of both sides as well.

Ahmadian added that Iran and Pakistan will continue their cooperation.

He also congratulated Malek on his appointment as Pakistan’s new national security advisor.

The Pakistani official for his part appreciated Iran’s positive role in the region. Malek declared Pakistan’s readiness to expand security and social ties with Iran.