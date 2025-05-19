IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Security chief: Iran, Pakistan not to let regional peace be disrupted

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Akbar Ahmadian

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Aliakbar Ahmadian has told his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Assem Malek that Tehran and Islamabad are committed to the security of common borders and also fighting terrorism.

Ahmadian underlined that neither of the two countries will allow regional peace to be disrupted by enemies.

He noted that cooperation between Iran and Pakistan will be beneficial to regional security and will serve the interests of both sides as well.

Ahmadian added that Iran and Pakistan will continue their cooperation.

He also congratulated Malek on his appointment as Pakistan’s new national security advisor.

The Pakistani official for his part appreciated Iran’s positive role in the region. Malek declared Pakistan’s readiness to expand security and social ties with Iran.

