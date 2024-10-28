Security chief says Iran’s military power unscathed by Israeli attack

“This operation did not even have a minimum impact on Iran’s military power,” Ahmadian told reporters on Monday as he visited the office of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Tehran.

The Islamic Republic’s power has remained intact, he stressed.

The Israeli regime attacked several Iranian military facilities early Saturday, killing four servicemen of the Armed Forces and one civilian.

Iran’s Air Defense Base announced some limited damage was caused in some areas, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

Iran has emphasized that it is not looking for war but will not abandon its right to give an appropriate and firm response to Israel’s latest act of aggression.