Security chief says Iran’s military power unscathed by Israeli attack

By IFP Media Wire
Ali Akbar Ahmadian

Israel's recent attack has not had the slightest effect on Tehran’s military power, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian has stated.

“This operation did not even have a minimum impact on Iran’s military power,” Ahmadian told reporters on Monday as he visited the office of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Tehran.

The Islamic Republic’s power has remained intact, he stressed.

The Israeli regime attacked several Iranian military facilities early Saturday, killing four servicemen of the Armed Forces and one civilian.

Iran’s Air Defense Base announced some limited damage was caused in some areas, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

Iran has emphasized that it is not looking for war but will not abandon its right to give an appropriate and firm response to Israel’s latest act of aggression.

