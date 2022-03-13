Second hearing held in General Soleimani assassination case

The hearing was held on Sunday in a case that involves 2,575 plaintiffs from across Iran who are demanding reparation for material and emotional damage as a result of the assassination by the United States of General Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq, on January 3, 2020.

The defendants in the case are former US President Donald Trump, who ordered the military strike that killed General Soleimani, former US Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, and the US Treasury, among others.

Judge Salman Poormoridi said the court had the jurisdiction to hear the case because it was a legal branch for international cases in Tehran.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Aboutaleb Iyaz, called the US assassination of General Soleimani a “violation of international and domestic law” that he said did irreparable damage — material, emotional, and psychological — to the survivors.

General Soleimani was the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who was assassinated along with several others, including Iraqi commander Abu-Mahdi al-Muhandis, in a US drone strike near Baghdad’s airport two years ago.

The US military and government have taken responsibility for the assassination.

Iran has pledged a “harsh revenge” for the assassination of the high-ranking Iranian military commander.