Saudi crown prince calls Iran interim president, urges ties improvement

Mokhber made the remarks in a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday as the latter offered his condolences to the Iranian government and nation over the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions in a helicopter crash in the northeastern province of East Azarbaijan on Sunday.

He described ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia as crucial for the Muslim world, saying, “Despite some powers’ opposition, our relations have reached a good level and the region is in desperate need of such relations.”

Mokhber urged the two countries to increase economic exchanges, remove obstacles and meet mutual needs in order to further improve political relations.

He emphasized that the loss of popular and hardworking President Raeisi is painful but will not make any change in Iran’s diplomatic path.

He noted that Tehran and Riyadh will continue to boost cordial relations as in the past.

The interim president stressed the importance of pursuing the policy of neighborliness and expansion of relations among all the countries in the region which will guarantee regional stability and prosperity.

Mokhber also hailed Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the crown prince’s messages of sympathy with Iran over the tragic incident and the participation of the country’s foreign minister in ceremonies to pay tribute to the late president and his entourage.

The Saudi crown prince, for his part, said Iran and Saudi Arabia play a key role in the region and the Muslim world and added that improved mutual relations will lead to a bright future.

Salman expressed Riyadh’s readiness to boost economic cooperation with Tehran.

He stressed the need to continue President Raisi’s path to develop mutual and regional ties.

The passing of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian was very painful for Saudi Arabia, he said, vowing to continue expansion of ties with Iran.

The conversation comes as it was in March 2023 and under the tenure of President Raisi that Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic ties after seven years.

The tragic helicopter crash engulfed Iran in shock and grief and generated a groundswell of support and solidarity from Muslims and non-Muslims across the world.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, expressing his deep sorrow over the “martyrdom-like passing”, announced five days of national mourning on Monday.