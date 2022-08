The head of the weather projection department of Sistan and Balouchestan province’s Meteorology Organization said the sandstorm was moving at a speed of 122 kilometers per hour.

Ali Molla Shahi also said this is the second sandstorm hitting Zabol with a speed 120+ kilometers.

The maximum speed of Thursday’s sandstorm in Zabol was 126 kilometers per hour.

There are no reports of casualties or material damage due to the incident yet.