Salt crystals shine along Iran’s Kal-Shur River

The Kal-Shur River in northeastern Iranian North Khorasan province has become a seasonal hub of activity and a striking natural attraction.

Originating from the villages of Jajarm, the river winds through desert landscapes, where its saline waters form glistening salt crystals along the banks.

The unique phenomenon occurs as the river passes through arid terrain, leaving behind crystallized salt formations that locals describe as both beautiful and practical.

For residents of nearby villages, this is more than a spectacle: for two months each year, they engage in the traditional practice of harvesting salt directly from the river.

This annual harvest continues a centuries-old tradition, providing families with both household supplies and a modest source of income.

More in pictures:

