IFP ExclusiveEnvironmentSelected

Salehiyeh wetland identified as main source of Tehran’s dust pollution crisis

By IFP Editorial Staff

As the Iranian capital, Tehran, remains engulfed in dust for several consecutive days, the deputy head of Iran’s Geological Survey and Mineral Exploration Organization has identified the dried-up Salehiyeh Wetland in nearby Alborz Province as the city’s most critical source of dust pollution.

Reza Shahbazi attributed the persistent air pollution to intensifying drought, regional winds, and the activation of domestic dust hotspots.

Salehiyeh Wetland, located southwest of Tehran near the borders of Alborz and Qazvin provinces, was once a seasonal wetland supporting wildlife and migratory birds. It has now dried up due to declining rainfall, excessive groundwater extraction, dam construction, and agricultural expansion, transforming into an active dust emission zone during southern and southwestern winds.

Dust storms in Iran are not new, but their frequency, severity, and geographical spread have significantly increased over the past two decades.

External sources of dust include Iraq, Syria, and Saudi Arabia, while internal sources span regions like Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, and now areas near Tehran.

Experts warn that ongoing climate change, poor water management, and shrinking wetlands continue to fuel this growing environmental and public health crisis.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks