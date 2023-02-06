Monday, February 6, 2023
Russia rejects WSJ report on joint production of drones with Iran

By IFP Media Wire
Kremlin

Moscow has its own programs for the production of drones, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on reports about the plans of Iran and Russia to jointly produce UAVs.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal daily reported, citing officials, that Moscow and Tehran are advancing with their plans to build a plant in Russia to produce at least 6,000 Iranian-designed drones.

“Russia has a number of its own programs to create unmanned aerial vehicles for a variety of purposes. These programs are being implemented. You know that a list of presidential instructions was recently adopted, signed and made public on the development of the unmanned aerial vehicles area,” Peskov told reporters, commenting on the reports.

“Therefore, we have our own development programs,” he added.

The spokesperson stated that he did not know what sources the newspaper relied on.

