Russia rejects WSJ report on joint production of drones with Iran

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal daily reported, citing officials, that Moscow and Tehran are advancing with their plans to build a plant in Russia to produce at least 6,000 Iranian-designed drones.

“Russia has a number of its own programs to create unmanned aerial vehicles for a variety of purposes. These programs are being implemented. You know that a list of presidential instructions was recently adopted, signed and made public on the development of the unmanned aerial vehicles area,” Peskov told reporters, commenting on the reports.

“Therefore, we have our own development programs,” he added.

The spokesperson stated that he did not know what sources the newspaper relied on.