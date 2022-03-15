Russia: West sanctions affect Iran nuclear deal

European powers have warned that Russia’s demands to have its trade guaranteed with Iran could wreck an attempt to restore the Iranian nuclear deal which lifted sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

“The sanctions against Russia directly affect the interests of our country in the context of that deal,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“So the sanctions must be taken into account,” Peskov said, adding, “This is a new aspect that cannot be ignored, that must be taken into account.”

Peskov stated the United States knew Russia’s position and that “there was a topic for the continuation of talks – it is really something that is very important for us.”

President Vladimir Putin says the “special military operation” in Ukraine is essential to ensure Russian security after NATO admitted members up to Russia’s borders and Western countries supported pro-Western leaders in Kyiv.

Ukraine says it is fighting for its existence. The United States and its European and Asian allies have condemned the Russian invasion. China has called for calm.

Iran stressed on Monday that the United States needed to make a decision to wrap up a deal to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow