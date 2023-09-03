Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 557

Ukraine focuses on consolidating battlefield gains

“Consolidation” remained the watchword for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Saturday following recent modest gains in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, while political figures in Kyiv, as well as US officials, pushed back against suggestions the Ukrainian counteroffensive is moving too slowly.

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct the offensive operation on (the) Melitopol axis, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery fire,” the military’s General Staff wrote in a Saturday update on Facebook.

Melitopol is located south of Zaporizhzhia city.

Ukraine has been focusing efforts around the village of Robotyne in recent weeks as it tries to move south toward occupied cities on or near the coast of the Sea of Azov.

An unofficial Telegram channel belonging to Ukraine’s 46th Brigade suggested there had been fresh limited Ukrainian gains to the southeast of Robotyne, posting: “There is an extension of the bridgehead along the enemy’s defense line in the direction of Verbove. The area of control is being expanded for further actions.”

The channel also reported fighting on higher ground outside the neighboring village of Novoprokopivka.

Ukraine’s current counteroffensive against Russia’s forces has been underway for three months, and there have been growing concerns that it is failing to achieve expected results.

Cargo ships depart Ukraine despite Russian threat