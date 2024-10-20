Sunday, October 20, 2024
Ukraine’s NATO membership on ‘irreversible path’: G7 defense chiefs

By IFP Media Wire

Defense ministers of the G7 countries have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine's integration into NATO, according to a joint statement following their meeting in Naples, Italy.

“We support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership,” the statement said.

The ministers also pledged continued military assistance to Ukraine, both in the short and long term, and emphasized the importance of training and educational support for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“We welcome the respective efforts of NATO and the EU under the NATO Security Assistance and Training Program for Ukraine and the EU Military Assistance Mission,” the document added.

The ministers also confirmed their goal of achieving a “comprehensive, just, and lasting peace” that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as set out by international law.

However, the White House’s position regarding Ukraine’s accession has been that the invitation to NATO will likely not come in the short term, citing the need for reforms and fulfillment of security conditions.

“We are not at the stage where the Alliance is discussing issuing an invitation in the short term,” US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said ahead of a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, Voice of America reported.

“But, as always, we will continue talks with our friends in Ukraine about how they can move toward the Alliance,” Smith added.

