Media WireEurope

Pentagon chief arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit

By IFP Media Wire

American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv on Monday as Ukraine hopes to secure further support ahead of the presidential election in the United States, CNN has reported.

Austin’s visit comes only a few days after US President Joe Biden arrived in Berlin to meet the leaders of the UK, Germany, and France to discuss continued support for Ukraine and Kyiv’s five-step victory plan.

The US defense chief is expected to meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, to discuss Ukraine’s battlefield needs. The visit will also serve as a chance to “step back” and assess the US-Ukrainian relationship over the course of the full-scale war.

Ukraine finds itself in an increasingly difficult position. Despite Washington’s support, Russian forces keep grinding on in the country’s east while Ukraine braces for fresh strikes against the energy grid with the coming winter.

The situation may soon deteriorate further as the US presidential election on Nov. 5 can have a profound impact on Washington’s support.

Former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump recently made critical comments toward Biden and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying they carry the blame for the outbreak of the full-scale war.

There are fears that if Trump beats his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris, and returns to the White House, he might withdraw US support for Ukraine and force the country toward painful concessions.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks