Pentagon chief arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit

Austin’s visit comes only a few days after US President Joe Biden arrived in Berlin to meet the leaders of the UK, Germany, and France to discuss continued support for Ukraine and Kyiv’s five-step victory plan.

The US defense chief is expected to meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, to discuss Ukraine’s battlefield needs. The visit will also serve as a chance to “step back” and assess the US-Ukrainian relationship over the course of the full-scale war.

Ukraine finds itself in an increasingly difficult position. Despite Washington’s support, Russian forces keep grinding on in the country’s east while Ukraine braces for fresh strikes against the energy grid with the coming winter.

The situation may soon deteriorate further as the US presidential election on Nov. 5 can have a profound impact on Washington’s support.

Former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump recently made critical comments toward Biden and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying they carry the blame for the outbreak of the full-scale war.

There are fears that if Trump beats his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris, and returns to the White House, he might withdraw US support for Ukraine and force the country toward painful concessions.