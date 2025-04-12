Trump ‘frustrated’ with Russia, Ukraine amid ongoing peace talks: White House

“I think the president has been quite clear that he’s been continually frustrated with both sides of this conflict,” Leavitt said.

“(Trump) wants to see this fighting end, he wants the war to end, and we believe we have leverage in negotiating a deal.”

The White House’s comments preceded a meeting between his special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg to discuss a potential path toward a settlement in Ukraine.

Despite repeated threats over the pace of negotiations, the Trump administration has not yet imposed any major sanctions on Russia after it failed to agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

Ukraine agreed to a U.S. proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire during talks in Jeddah on March 11, provided Russia abides by the conditions. Moscow has rejected the deal unless it includes conditions undermining Ukraine’s defenses, namely a full halt on foreign military aid.

Instead, Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. agreed on March 25 to halt attacks on energy infrastructure and fighting in the Black Sea.

However, the Kremlin has blocked the partial ceasefire as well, saying that the Black Sea ceasefire would take effect only after some sanctions against Russia are lifted. Russia and Ukraine have also accused each other of violating the ban on energy infrastructure strikes.

On Thursday, Trump stated that Russia “has to get moving” to end its war against Ukraine.

“Russia has to get moving. Too many people are dying, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war — a war that should have never happened, and wouldn’t have happened, if I were president,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In recent days, the U.S. president has renewed his push for a ceasefire. Axios reported, citing an undisclosed source, that Trump could impose additional sanctions on Russia if a ceasefire with Ukraine is not reached by the end of April.

Since Kyiv and Washington agreed on a temporary truce, Russia has launched 70 missiles, 2,200 Shahed drones, and 6,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stressed on Friday.