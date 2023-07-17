Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 509

Russian foreign ministry blames Ukraine for Crimea bridge “attack”

Russia’s foreign ministry on Monday held the Ukrainian government responsible for an “attack” on the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to occupied Crimea, echoing claims from other senior officials in Moscow.

“Today’s attack on the Crimean bridge was carried out by the Kyiv regime,” Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

“This regime is a terrorist one and has all the signs of an international organized criminal group,” she added.

The Kremlin announced earlier that it had opened an official investigation into what the Russian Investigative Committee calls “a terrorist act committed by the special services of Ukraine.”

Kyiv has not responded directly to the allegations, but the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hinted that the Ukrainian government was responsible.

In a statement on Telegram, threaded to an October 2022 post referring to a previous attack on the Crimean Bridge last year, the SBU noted: “Nightingale, my dear brother, The bridge has gone to sleep again. And once… Twice!”

Russia blames Ukrainian seaborne drones for Crimea bridge attack and opens investigation

The Kremlin claimed two Ukrainian seaborne drones struck the Crimea bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia on Monday, though it did not provide evidence for the allegation.

Moscow has opened an official investigation into what the Russian Investigative Committee calls “a terrorist act committed by the special services of Ukraine.”

A couple traveling by car was killed and their daughter was injured in the incident, Russian authorities said earlier.

“At 3.05 a.m., two Ukrainian unmanned water-surface drones carried out an attack on the Crimean bridge,” the National Antiterrorism Committee of the Russian Federation said in a statement.

“As a result of the terrorist act, the road component of the Crimean bridge was damaged. Two adults were killed and one child was injured,” it added.

The Russian Investigative Committee announced that it had “opened a criminal case” into the incident, under legislation relating to terrorism.

“According to investigators, on the night of July 16-17, one of the sections of the Crimean bridge was damaged as a result of a terrorist act committed by the special services of Ukraine,” it said.

“The necessary expert examinations have been commissioned as part of the criminal case. Investigators are identifying persons from among the Ukrainian special services and armed formations involved in the organization and execution of this crime,” it added.

Ukrainian authorities have not responded to the accusations.

Crimean Bridge targeted by Ukrainian terrorist attack: Russia

The Crimean Bridge was targeted by a Ukrainian terrorist drone attack, the National Antiterrorist Committee (NAK) said on Monday.

In a statement, the NAK said that the key link between the Crimean Peninsula and mainland Russia was attacked by two Ukrainian unmanned sea vehicles at around 3am local time.

“The terrorist act resulted in the road component of the Crimean Bridge sustaining damage. Two adults were killed and one child was injured,” it stated, adding that law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter.

The NAK statement comes after several Ukrainian media outlets described the attack as a “special operation” conducted by the country’s security services and naval forces. Publicly, however, Ukrainian officials stopped short of assuming direct responsibility, while cheering the incident.

Moscow accuses UK, US of participating in bridge ‘attack’

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack on the bridge with the involvement of the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Today’s attack on the Crimean Bridge was carried out by the Kyiv regime. This regime is terrorist and has all the hallmarks of an international organized crime group,” she said.

“Decisions are made by Ukrainian officials and the military with the direct participation of American and British intelligence agencies and politicians. The US and Britain are in charge of a terrorist state structure,” she added.

Zakharova did not provide evidence for these claims.

Russia-backed official blames Ukraine for “attack” on Crimean Bridge

A Moscow-appointed official in occupied Crimea on Monday blamed Ukraine for an “attack” on the bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia.

“Tonight the terrorist regime in Kyiv committed a new crime – it attacked the Crimean bridge,” Vladimir Konstantinov, head of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea, said on Telegram.

The key bridge was hit by strikes early Monday, according to multiple reports. Two people were killed in the incident, a Russian regional governor confirmed earlier.

Kyiv has not claimed direct responsibility for the alleged attack but the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) posted an opaque hint on social media that its government was behind the damage.

“Nightingale, my dear brother, The bridge has gone to sleep again. And once… Twice!” the SBU said in a cryptic message on Telegram, threaded to an October 2022 post referring to a previous attack on the Crimea bridge.

“P.S. The music is folk,” the SBU announced, adding, “Lyrics by the Security Service of Ukraine.”

Last October, a huge blast partially damaged the bridge, causing parts of it to collapse. Earlier this month, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar made what appeared to be the clearest admission yet that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the October attack.

2 killed in Crimean Bridge incident: Belgorod governor

A couple traveling by car was killed and their daughter was injured in the incident on the Crimean Bridge Monday, the governor of Russia’s southwestern Belgorod region said.

Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said the family is from Novooskolsky district of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, and he has instructed local authorities to notify their relatives.

The girl has injuries of “medium severity” and has been placed under medical supervision, Gladkov stated.

“If possible, when the doctors allow, we will immediately transport her to us in Belgorod region,” he continued.

“I would like to express the sincerest words of condolence from all of us, although I realize that no words can take away the pain of loss, but everything that depends on us, I repeat, we will try to help,” he added.

Russian Transport Ministry reports damage to Crimean Bridge

The Russian Ministry of Transport said Monday that the Crimean bridge has sustained damage to its spans and is currently being inspected by officials.

“There is damage to the roadway on spans of the Crimean Bridge,” the ministry said on Telegram.

The spans on a bridge are the lengths between the support piers.

The ministry did not mention the extent of the damage to the bridge.

Earlier Monday, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov confirmed an “emergency incident” occurred on the bridge, bringing traffic to a halt.

Multiple Telegram channels have reported strikes on the bridge, however there has been no official confirmation.

“Emergency incident” on Crimean Bridge: Russia-backed official

An “emergency incident” has been reported on the Crimean Bridge, halting traffic on the only link between the annexed peninsula and Russia, a Moscow-backed official said Monday.

Sergey Aksenov, the Russia-appointed head of Crimea, did not specify the nature of the incident.

“Law enforcement agencies and relevant services are at work. I spoke to the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, Vitaly Savelyev, and measures are being taken to ameliorate the situation,” Aksenov stated.

Aksenov urged residents and those traveling to and from Crimea to choose an alternative land route.

Earlier this month, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar made what appeared to be the clearest admission yet that Ukrainian forces were responsible for an attack last October on the bridge.

The attack disrupted major transport links between Russia and Crimea, which Moscow has controlled since it seized the peninsula in 2014. It also hit Russia’s military effort in Ukraine and represented a psychological blow for Moscow and a major propaganda victory for Kyiv.

Fighting positions changing for both sides along eastern front: Ukrainian official

Positions on both sides are “changing dynamically” along the eastern front as fighting there has “somewhat escalated,” a Ukrainian official said.

“There are fierce battles, and the positions of the parties are changing dynamically several times a day,” Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar stated Sunday.

Russia has been “actively advancing” near the city of Kupyansk in the country’s northeastern Kharkiv region for two days in a row, Maliar continued, adding, “We are on the defense,” she added.

Further south along the eastern front, Maliar said Ukrainian forces are gradually moving forward around Bakhmut and that there are “daily advances on the southern flank” of the long-contested city.

On Bakhmut’s northern flank, Ukrainian forces are trying to hold their positions, while Russian forces continue to attack, Maliar noted.

“In Bakhmut itself, we are shelling the enemy, and the enemy is shelling us,” she added.

And south of Bakhmut, Russian forces are also on the offensive in areas surrounding the towns of Avdiivka and Marinka, Maliar stated, adding, “Our defenders continue to effectively hold them back. Hot battles continue with no change in positions.”

US is not delaying F-16 training for Ukrainian fighter pilots: National security adviser

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed Sunday that the US will allow European countries to start training Ukrainian fighter pilots to use F-16 fighter jets, after reports that Europe was awaiting formal approval.

“Yes, we will,” Sullivan told CNN’s Jake Tapper when asked.

“The president has given a green light and we will allow, permit, support, facilitate and in fact provide the necessary tools for Ukrainians to begin being trained on F-16s, as soon as the Europeans are prepared,” he added.

Sullivan noted that European leaders have said they need several weeks to prepare training abilities and that the US would meet whatever timeline they set out.

“The United States will not be the hold up in ensuring that this F-16 training can get underway,” he said.

Ukraine’s quest for the superior US-made fighter jets received a huge boost when the Joe Biden administration said in May that it would back a training program for pilots and would not disallow allies from supplying Kyiv with the planes. But the US has not said that it will supply Kyiv with F-16s directly.

Russian security apparatus in chaos following Wagner mutiny: UK

Russia’s security apparatus entered a period of confusion and negotiations after the Wagner Group mutiny and an interim arrangement for the future of the group had started to form in recent days, the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence has said.

In its latest intelligence update on Sunday, the ministry announced: “On 12 July 2023, the Russian MoD announced that Wagner had handed over 2000 pieces of military equipment, including tanks. As of 15 July 2023, at least a small contingent of Wagner fighters have arrived at a camp in Belarus.

“Concurrently, some Wagner-associated social media groups have resumed activity, with a focus on highlighting the group’s activities in Africa. Based on recent announcements by Russian officials, the state is likely prepared to accept Wagner’s aspirations to maintain its extensive presence on the continent,” it added.

US running low on stockpile ammunition as it gives military aid to Ukraine: Official

The United States is running low on ammunition in its own stockpile as the country works to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia, according to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

President Joe Biden’s administration, upon taking office, “found that overall stocks of 155 munition, which is the NATO standard ammunition used for artillery rounds, was relatively low,” Sullivan said in an interview with CNN.

Sullivan added the administration also learned that it would take years, not months, to restock the supplies to acceptable levels — a daunting task for a nation supplementing the war in Ukraine.

“President Biden ordered his Pentagon to work rapidly to scale up the ability of the United States to produce all the ammunition we could ever need for any conflict at any time,” Sullivan stated, noting, “Month on month, we are increasing our capacity to supply ammunition.”

Ukraine is burning through ammunition faster than the US and NATO can produce it, and that the Pentagon has taken a central role in trying to ramp up production, according to reports.

The national security adviser was not able to say whether Ukraine was currently using the controversial cluster munitions Biden recently sent to Ukraine, but said, “if they have not been deployed yet, they will be in the coming hours or days.”

Sullivan confirmed that the munitions had arrived in the country, as CNN has previously reported.

“They have now very rapidly been shipped into the fight and are in the hands of Ukrainian defenders on the front lines,” he added.