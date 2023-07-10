Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 502

Zelensky calls for a united response to Ukraine’s NATO membership bid ahead of alliance summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged NATO to provide a united response to Ukraine’s membership bid ahead of the alliance summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“Vilnius summit is very important. If there is no unity regarding the technical invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance, it’s all a matter of political will just to find the proper wording and invite Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a pre-recorded, translated interview with ABC News which aired on Sunday.

“It would be an important message to say that NATO is not afraid of Russia. Ukraine should get clear security guarantees while it is not in NATO. Only under these conditions, our meeting would be meaningful, otherwise it’s just another politics,” he added.

Asked if he would attend the meeting, Zelensky did not provide a definitive answer but said that he would not travel there “for fun, if the decision has been made beforehand.”

Zelensky also touched on the counteroffensive, admitting Ukraine would like it to be advancing at a faster pace.

“All of us, we want to do it faster because every day means new losses of Ukrainians,” Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine is “advancing” and is “not stuck in one place.”

The Ukrainian president told ABC that F-16s and any other equipment Ukraine needs “will give us an opportunity to move faster, to save more lives, to stand our ground for a longer time.”

“Some weapons we have been provided by our allies help us save lives and I appreciate that. Of course foot dragging will lead to more lives lost,” he continued.

Ukraine is not yet ready for NATO membership and the war needs to end before the alliance can consider adding Kyiv to its ranks, US President Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN that aired Sunday.

While discussion of Ukraine’s imminent membership in NATO is premature, the US and its allies in NATO will continue to provide President Volodymyr Zelensky and his forces the security and weaponry they need to try to end the war with Russia, Biden told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

Biden spoke to Zakaria ahead of his weeklong trip to Europe, which includes a NATO summit in Lithuania, where Russia’s war in Ukraine and Zelensky’s push for NATO membership will be among the key issues looming over the gathering.

“I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war,” Biden stated, adding, “For example, if you did that, then, you know — and I mean what I say — we’re determined to commit every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It’s a commitment that we’ve all made no matter what. If the war is going on, then we’re all in war. We’re at war with Russia, if that were the case.”

Biden said that he’s spoken to Zelensky at length about the issue, saying he’s told the Ukrainian president the US would keep providing security and weaponry for Ukraine like it does for Israel while the process plays out.

“I think we have to lay out a rational path for Ukraine to be able to qualify to be able to get into NATO,” Biden added, noting that he refused Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands before the war for a commitment not to admit Ukraine because the alliance has “an open-door policy.”

“But I think it’s premature to say, to call for a vote, you know, in now, because there’s other qualifications that need to be met, including democratization and some of those issues,” Biden continued.

The NATO meeting also comes as Sweden is seeking to join the Western alliance, a move that has faced resistance from Turkey and Hungary. Biden said he was optimistic that Sweden would eventually be admitted to NATO, noting the key holdout, Turkey, is seeking to modernize its F-16 fleet, along with Greece, which has voted to admit Sweden.

The White House announced Friday that the US was sending Ukraine cluster munitions for the first time, a step taken to help bolster Kyiv’s ammunition stores as it mounts a counteroffensive against Russia. Biden stated it was a “difficult decision” to give Ukraine the controversial weapons, but that he was convinced it was necessary.

“This is a war relating to munitions. And they’re running out of that ammunition,” Biden added.

There are more than 100 countries, including the UK, France, and Germany, who have outlawed the munitions under the Convention on Cluster Munitions. But the US and Ukraine are not signatories to the ban.

