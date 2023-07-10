Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 502

Zelensky calls for a united response to Ukraine’s NATO membership bid ahead of alliance summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged NATO to provide a united response to Ukraine’s membership bid ahead of the alliance summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
“Vilnius summit is very important. If there is no unity regarding the technical invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance, it’s all a matter of political will just to find the proper wording and invite Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a pre-recorded, translated interview with ABC News which aired on Sunday.
“It would be an important message to say that NATO is not afraid of Russia. Ukraine should get clear security guarantees while it is not in NATO. Only under these conditions, our meeting would be meaningful, otherwise it’s just another politics,” he added.
Asked if he would attend the meeting, Zelensky did not provide a definitive answer but said that he would not travel there “for fun, if the decision has been made beforehand.”
Zelensky also touched on the counteroffensive, admitting Ukraine would like it to be advancing at a faster pace.
“All of us, we want to do it faster because every day means new losses of Ukrainians,” Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine is “advancing” and is “not stuck in one place.”
The Ukrainian president told ABC that F-16s and any other equipment Ukraine needs “will give us an opportunity to move faster, to save more lives, to stand our ground for a longer time.”
“Some weapons we have been provided by our allies help us save lives and I appreciate that. Of course foot dragging will lead to more lives lost,” he continued.
Ukraine is not yet ready for NATO membership and the war needs to end before the alliance can consider adding Kyiv to its ranks, US President Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN that aired Sunday.
While discussion of Ukraine’s imminent membership in NATO is premature, the US and its allies in NATO will continue to provide President Volodymyr Zelensky and his forces the security and weaponry they need to try to end the war with Russia, Biden told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.
Biden spoke to Zakaria ahead of his weeklong trip to Europe, which includes a NATO summit in Lithuania, where Russia’s war in Ukraine and Zelensky’s push for NATO membership will be among the key issues looming over the gathering.
“I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war,” Biden stated, adding, “For example, if you did that, then, you know — and I mean what I say — we’re determined to commit every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It’s a commitment that we’ve all made no matter what. If the war is going on, then we’re all in war. We’re at war with Russia, if that were the case.”
Biden said that he’s spoken to Zelensky at length about the issue, saying he’s told the Ukrainian president the US would keep providing security and weaponry for Ukraine like it does for Israel while the process plays out.
“I think we have to lay out a rational path for Ukraine to be able to qualify to be able to get into NATO,” Biden added, noting that he refused Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands before the war for a commitment not to admit Ukraine because the alliance has “an open-door policy.”
“But I think it’s premature to say, to call for a vote, you know, in now, because there’s other qualifications that need to be met, including democratization and some of those issues,” Biden continued.
The NATO meeting also comes as Sweden is seeking to join the Western alliance, a move that has faced resistance from Turkey and Hungary. Biden said he was optimistic that Sweden would eventually be admitted to NATO, noting the key holdout, Turkey, is seeking to modernize its F-16 fleet, along with Greece, which has voted to admit Sweden.
The White House announced Friday that the US was sending Ukraine cluster munitions for the first time, a step taken to help bolster Kyiv’s ammunition stores as it mounts a counteroffensive against Russia. Biden stated it was a “difficult decision” to give Ukraine the controversial weapons, but that he was convinced it was necessary.
“This is a war relating to munitions. And they’re running out of that ammunition,” Biden added.
There are more than 100 countries, including the UK, France, and Germany, who have outlawed the munitions under the Convention on Cluster Munitions. But the US and Ukraine are not signatories to the ban.
Russia: West not fulfilling conditions for grain agreement renewal
With just one week to go before a key grain agreement allowing Ukraine to export the commodity across the Black Sea expires, Russia’s foreign minister told his Turkish counterpart that the West has not met Russia’s demands for an extension.
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov complained to his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in a phone call that conditions have not been met. These include dismantling sanctions that prevent Russia’s exports of grain and fertilisers.
Germany should not ‘block’ US sending cluster munitions to Ukraine: President
Germany’s president announced the country should not “block” the United States from sending cluster bombs to Ukraine, while defending its opposition to the use of the controversial weapon.
“Germany’s position against the use of cluster munitions is as justified as ever. But we cannot, in the current situation, block the United States,” said President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF.
If Ukraine no longer has the means to defend itself or if those supporting the war-stricken country back down, “it would be the end of Ukraine”, added the president, whose powers are largely ceremonial.
The United States has announced new military aid to support the Ukrainian army to counter the Russian invasion, which includes cluster munitions, crossing a new threshold in the type of weaponry supplied to Kyiv.
Biden to visit UK for talks with Sunak
US President Joe Biden is heading to the United Kingdom for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Sunak has been critical of Biden’s decision to provide cluster bombs to Ukraine.
After Biden’s UK visit, both leaders are set to attend a NATO Summit in Lithuania on Monday.
BRICS summit to be ‘physical’ despite Putin warrant: South Africa
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that next month’s BRICS summit, to which President Vladimir Putin has been invited, will be “physical” despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against the Russian president.
“The BRICS summit is going ahead and we are finalising our discussions on the format,” he told journalists on the sidelines of a meeting of the ruling ANC party, adding it will be a “physical” meeting.