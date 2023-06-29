Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 491

Police detain coordinator involved in Kramatorsk attack: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated the coordinator involved in Tuesday’s deadly attack on Kramatorsk was detained by police.

“Today, the Security Service of Ukraine together with the police special forces detained the person who coordinated this terrorist attack,” Zelensky said in his nightly address on Wednesday.

According to the Ukrainian president, the detained person is being charged with treason and might face life imprisonment.

Zelensky called people involved in the Kramatorsk attack “betrayers of humanity.”

“Everyone who helps Russian terrorists destroy life deserves the maximum punishment,” Zelensky added.

“And this applies not only to some collaborators. Everything is clear about them. These are people without humanity. Anyone in the world who does not understand that one cannot be an accomplice of a terrorist state must be held accountable by the entire international community,” he continued.

Zelensky did not give further details of who the alleged coordinator is or their nationality.

Over 100 people have died from Nova Kakhovka dam collapse: Ukraine

More than 100 people have died following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson earlier this month, according to an update Wednesday from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More than 60 bodies were found on Saturday and Sunday alone, according to the update.

The collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam is one of the biggest industrial and ecological disasters in Europe for decades. The catastrophe has destroyed entire villages, flooded farmland, deprived tens of thousands of people of power and clean water, and caused massive environmental damage.

It’s still impossible to say whether the dam collapsed because it was deliberately targeted or if the breach could have been caused by structural failure. The dam and hydroelectric power plant are under Russian control and therefore inaccessible to independent investigators, leaving experts around the world trying to piece together what happened based on limited visual evidence.

Several Western officials have blamed Russia for the disaster, either directly accusing Moscow of targeting the dam or saying that Russia is responsible simply because it is the aggressor in the war on Ukraine.

Putin says he had no doubts about support of Russians during Wagner rebellion

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said he “did not doubt” the support of Russian citizens during the Wagner rebellion over the weekend, according to a Kremlin readout on Wednesday.

“There is no person in Dagestan who would not support the decisions of the leadership of the Russian Federation, which were adopted on June 24 this year,” Dagestan’s President Sergey Melikov said at a working meeting with Putin.

“I had no doubts about the reactions in Dagestan and throughout the country,” Putin replied.

Putin visited the Dagestan region on Wednesday and was met by excited supporters in the streets of the city of Derbent, according to video posted by the Kremlin.

US condemns the Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk

The State Department said the United States “unequivocally condemns” the Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday.

“The US unequivocally condemns the targeting of civilians and offers our sincere condolences to those lost in this most recent strike in the city center. We are appalled by this, but unfortunately not surprised by Russia’s conduct. This is another example of Russia’s continuing escalation and the sheer brutality of its war of aggression in Ukraine,” according to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel.

“While others are focused on pursuing a way to end this war, Russia is again undertaking strikes, sending drones and missiles into residential areas of a neighboring country,” Patel added.

Russian authorities say at least 14 soldiers were killed during incursion in Belgorod region early June

At least 14 servicemen from the Pskov region in Russia were killed in early June during an incursion that happened in the Belgorod region, said Pskov Gov. Mikhail Vedernikov in a video message posted on his Telegram on Wednesday.

“A difficult event that needs to be mentioned is the farewell to servicemen from Velikiye Luki, Pskov, Novosokolniki, Pustoshka and Opochka districts. They died at the beginning of the month during the attack of the sabotage and reconnaissance group on the Belgorod region. The funerals took place both last week and this week. Unfortunately, these are not the last mourning events. At the moment, we know of at least 14 who died in those days,” said Vedernikov.

According to Vedernikov, at least 10 Pskov military personnel were also captured during the incursion.

“They were shown by Ukrainian propaganda and its accomplices from among the treacherous armed formations. At the same time, a resonant video appeared with a proposal to the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov about an exchange on neutral territory. As we now know, there is no fair exchange with militants from pseudo-Russian terrorist organizations. It was a banal trap. We did everything possible to speed up negotiations on the exchange of our prisoners,” he added.

According to the Pskov governor, three Russian servicemen have already been exchanged.

“This did not happen yesterday. Relatives were notified long ago. But we decided not to make sensational news out of this because the moment is very difficult for everyone. There are procedures that are carried out by counterintelligence,” said Vedernikov.

The region of Belgorod has seen a growing incidence of cross-border fire, in both directions, as well as incursions from Ukraine by groups calling themselves anti-Putin Russian partisans.

Kramatorsk attack death toll rises to 11: Ukrainian officials

The death toll from Tuesday’s attack on the eastern city of Kramatorsk has risen to 11, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Telegram Wednesday.

The Ukrainian Security Service said it detained a man who allegedly scouted a Kramatorsk pizzeria in the city’s center and sent a video of the site to the Russian Armed Forces prior to the strike Tuesday.

The head of the Donetsk region military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said Russia carried out the attack using Iskander missiles. The strike damaged 32 buildings, he added.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the target hit in the strike was actually a temporary command post of the Ukrainian army unit.

Russian foreign minister: No “serious proposals” from West on peace settlement with Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that there have been no serious proposals from the West to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

“There were no serious proposals from anyone at all. I mean the West,” said Lavrov in an interview with the Big Game program, excerpts of which were published on the official website of the foreign ministry.

According to Lavrov, the longer Ukraine and the West delay a peaceful settlement, the more “difficult it will be to negotiate.”

Last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a 10-point peace plan to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to G20 leaders that included a path to nuclear safety, food security, a special tribunal for alleged Russian war crimes, and a final peace treaty with Moscow.

Wagner rebellion destroyed myth of the Russian army’s “invincibility”: Ukrainian presidential adviser

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said that the failed Wagner insurrection destroyed the myth of the invincibility of the Russian army, in an interview with CNN’s Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour.

Yermak, speaking from Kyiv, stated the events of recent days had “destroyed the myth of the invincibility of the Russian Army…it’s finally destroyed the myth, that everything in Russia is under control.”

The rebellion was just “one more [piece of] evidence that Putin’s attempt to revive the USSR has finally failed. I think it’s a very strong signal that the war in Ukraine is terrible, barbaric, illegal invasion,” Yermak added.

He also said, “Everything which has happened in Russia [these] last days is the result of this war,” adding, “I think after this even, more people in the world are sure about Ukrainian victory.”

Ukraine’s leadership says they have made gains “on all fronts” since the weekend.

Amanpour then pressed Yermak, as to whether the insurrection was the first serious chink in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s armor, or if it would only cause the longtime leader to double-down on his views and control of the nation.

Yermak said, “These last days they were confirmed that they don’t control the situation, they are not living in reality, and of course they can’t make the real decisions.” He also said he thought “we all over the world are seeing this show…I think it will have historical and very serious influence for everything which will be in the future.”

“I’m sure that many people in the world, especially many world leaders will change his opinion and trust of everything said,” Yermak added.