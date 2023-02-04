Russia says top Iranian security official to visit Moscow within days

“Yes, he is coming. The event will be under the auspices of the [Russian] Security Council,” Kabulov told Sputnik on Saturday.

Shamkhani will participate in the multilateral meeting of secretaries of the security councils on the Afghan issue, the envoy specified, adding that “this is a planned event that has been long overdue.”

When asked whether there are any plans to discuss the situation in Iran, after the recent drone attack in the province of Isfahan, Kabulov stated that to his knowledge this issue “is not on the agenda.”

The last round of multilateral consultations of secretaries of the security councils on the Afghan issue took place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in May 2022, with the participation of representatives from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.