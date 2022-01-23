Russia says wants Vienna talks to conclude by February

Mikahil Ulyanov told IRNA on Sunday that Russia has opposed to setting deadlines during the talks but the negotiations cannot continue for months and all sides must finalize them by February.

In response to a question from IRNA’s reporter about how Iran can trust the Western sides given the US left the JCPOA unilaterally in 2018, he said Russia understands the hardships Iran went through due to the US’s campaign of maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic.

The Russian diplomat added that the other parties to the Vienna talks will try to make sure they can guarantee that the situation will improve in this respect.

He added that political consultations are going on in a step-by-step manner, noting the negotiations are progressing.

Ulyanov also said he held a meeting on Sunday with Ali Bagheri Kani, top Iranian negotiator, exchanging views on the latest related to the talks.

Ulyanov also said he, along with other negotiators from the P4+1 group, met with Bagheri and all participants in the negotiations discussed one of the most important issues on the agenda. Ulyanov did not specify what the issue was.

Iran and the P4+1 on Sunday continued talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Bagheri Kani met with the coordinator of the JCPOA’s joint commission Enrique Mora at Vienna’s Coburg Hotel. Bagheri later met with his peers from the European troika.