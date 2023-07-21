Russia says prospect for JCPOA revival dim

“Let me remind you that negotiations on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal were held in Vienna from April 2021 to March 2022. A detailed decision was prepared, providing for the phased lifting of all US sanctions against Iran and the simultaneous return of Tehran to those parameters of its nuclear program that were included in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) . But the favorable and appropriate moment was lost, and absolutely nothing has happened in the last year and a half,” he stated.

As the Russian diplomat noted, the main problem lies in the position of Berlin, London and Paris, as well as Washington, which withdrew from the agreement back in 2018. According to Ulyanov, they apparently have lost interest in the JCPOA.

“In my opinion, they are making a strategic mistake, because the issue is in limbo, and tensions can escalate at any moment with all extremely unpleasant consequences,” the Russian diplomat warned.

Iran proved the peaceful nature of its nuclear program to the world by signing the JCPOA with six world powers. However, Washington’s exit in May 2018 and its subsequent re-imposition of sanctions against Tehran left the future of the deal in limbo.

Multilateral diplomatic efforts to salvage the JCPOA have been stalled since last August, with Iran blaming the United States for failing to guarantee that it will not leave the deal again.

Iran has repeatedly announced that the JCPOA revival is possible if the US and the European signatories to the agreement have the will to reach that aim, warning that the opportunity will not last forever.