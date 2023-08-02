Russia begins military exercise in the Baltic Sea

“Starting August 2, in the waters of the Baltic Sea, under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, the naval exercise ‘Ocean Shield-2023’ is being held,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement Wednesday.

More than 30 warships and boats, 20 support vessels, 30 aircraft of naval aviation, the Russian Aerospace Forces and about 6,000 military personnel are expected to be involved in the drill, according to the statement.

“During the drill, measures will be worked out to protect sea lanes, transport troops and military cargo, as well as to defend the sea coast. In total, it is planned to perform more than 200 combat exercises, including with the practical use of weapons,” the statement added.

Russia’s province of Kaliningrad sits along the Baltic Sea Coast, situated between NATO members Poland and Lithuania.