Russia’s leader signs law on ratification of strategic partnership treaty with North Korea

By IFP Media Wire
Putin and Kim
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has inked a law on ratification of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Moscow and Pyongyang, according to the published document.

The treaty was signed in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024, and Putin submitted it to the Russian State Duma for ratification on October 15. The preamble to the treaty states that the document meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of Russia and North Korea “and contributes to ensuring peace, regional and global security and stability”.

In particular, the treaty provides for the immediate provision of military and other assistance if one of the parties is subjected to an armed attack in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

In addition, the agreement aims to develop a comprehensive partnership based on the principles of mutual respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, equality, and non-interference in internal affairs. Accompanying materials to the law note that the document “is exclusively peaceful and defensive in nature, is not directed against third countries and does not threaten peace and stability”.

The parties also agreed to cooperate in the spheres of food and energy security, information and communication technologies, and health care. Cooperation will also be expanded in the areas of trade, economics, investment, and science and technology.

The treaty will enter into force on the date of exchange of instruments of ratification and will have an unlimited duration.

