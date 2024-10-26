Media WireMiddle East

Russia expresses concerns over ‘explosive escalation’ after Israeli raid on Iran

By IFP Media Wire
Maria Zakharova

Moscow voiced concerns about an “explosive escalation” in hostilities between Israel and Iran, after Tel Aviv carried out airstrikes on some military targets in Iran.

Moscow is “deeply concerned” about the “explosive escalation” between Israel and Iran, which threatens stability and security in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said, commenting on the attacks.

Russia urges those involved in the conflict “to show restraint, stop the violence and prevent events from developing according to a catastrophic scenario”, the diplomat stressed in a statement.

Moscow believes that it’s necessary for Israel to stop provoking Iran to retaliate.

“We are ready to work with all the parties to reduce the level of confrontation,” Zakharova added.

The Israeli army targeted military centers in the Iranian provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam in the early hours of Saturday despite warnings from Iran that any adventurism by Israeli would face a harsh response.

Iran announced its air defense system intercepted and countered the attacks, with limited damage reported in some areas.

The extent of the incident is currently under investigation.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

