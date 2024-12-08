Media WireEuropeMiddle East

Syria’s Assad is in Russia with family: Kremlin sources

By IFP Media Wire
Bashar Assad

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been granted asylum in Russia and is currently in Moscow with his family, RIA Novosti and TASS reported on Sunday, citing Kremlin sources. The development comes as militants seized control of Damascus, effectively ending Assad’s 24-year rule.

“Assad, along with members of his family, has arrived in Moscow. Russia granted them asylum on humanitarian grounds,” a source told TASS.

The swift capture of the Syrian capital marks the culmination of a large-scale offensive launched by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Led by a former Al-Qaeda commander and previously known as Jabhat al-Nusra, the group initiated a surprise offensive from the opposition-held province of Idlib in northern Syria last week.

Militants had previously driven the Syrian Army from the cities of Aleppo, Hama and Homs, border before advancing into Damascus.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks