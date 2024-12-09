Russia confirms Putin personally approved Assad’s asylum following Syrian gov’t fall

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing that there was no meeting scheduled to take place between Putin and Assad. “There is nothing to say regarding Assad’s whereabouts,” he added.

When asked how Assad had been granted political asylum, Peskov said: “Such decisions cannot be made without the head of state; it is his decision.”

On Sunday, Russian media reported that Assad and his family had been granted asylum in Russia “on humanitarian grounds”. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Assad agreed to step down following negotiations with armed opposition groups and instructed officials to ensure a “peaceful transfer of power”.

Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) jihadists, along with other anti-government factions, seized control of Damascus on Saturday following a swift advance in several regions of Syria.