Saturday, August 19, 2023
Russia announces readiness to cooperate with Iran on Caspian Sea water level

By IFP Media Wire

Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring Igor Shumakov has stated that Moscow is ready to work with Tehran to monitor the decreasing water levels of the Caspian Sea.

Shumakov told IRNA on Saturday that changes in the sea’s water levels are temporary and may last for 10 to 20 years.

Russian experts are closely monitoring the situation and are willing to answer any questions from Iranian experts about the amount of water flowing from the Volga River into the Caspian Sea, he stated.

The Russian official warned that coastal nations of the Caspian Sea will face serious climate changes in the next decade and should take appropriate measures to adapt and use their water resources wisely.

This comes after a warning from the Iranian Space Agency that satellite imagery shows that the water levels of the Caspian Sea are decreasing.

