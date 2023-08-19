Russia announces readiness to cooperate with Iran on Caspian Sea water level

Shumakov told IRNA on Saturday that changes in the sea’s water levels are temporary and may last for 10 to 20 years.

Russian experts are closely monitoring the situation and are willing to answer any questions from Iranian experts about the amount of water flowing from the Volga River into the Caspian Sea, he stated.

The Russian official warned that coastal nations of the Caspian Sea will face serious climate changes in the next decade and should take appropriate measures to adapt and use their water resources wisely.

This comes after a warning from the Iranian Space Agency that satellite imagery shows that the water levels of the Caspian Sea are decreasing.