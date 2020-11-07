Rouhani Urges New White House Ruler to End Economic Terrorism against Iran

The Iranian president has expressed hope the administration of the next US president will take a lesson from the Iranian nation’s resistance in the face of Washington’s economic sanctions.

President Hassan Rouhani made the comments on Saturday while expressing his gratitude to Iranians for standing up to the United States’ “economic terrorism” over the past three years.

“I hope the next US administration will take a lesson from this three-year experience, get to abide by law and regulations and return to all of its commitments, so that dear Iranian people will see and feel the reward for their patience and resistance,” said the president at a meeting of the National Coronavirus Headquarters.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president stressed the need to observe social distancing rules and other restrictions to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

“It is right that it’s important to wear masks, but it is not enough, and social distancing and avoiding gatherings and the enforcement of other health protocols are as important,” he said.

“From November 10 to December 10, 2020, businesses will have to close at 6 pm,” he noted.

He added services should be offered online as much as possible as part of social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, President Rouhani noted that domestic production should remain on track, and people’s livelihoods should not be affected.