Rouhani Says Confident Iran’s Ties with Turkmenistan Will Develop

President Hassan Rouhani has expressed confidence that Tehran’s relations with Ashgabat would continue to grow in various fields considering the two neighbours’ commonalities.

In a message to his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on Sunday, President Rouhani congratulated the government and people of Turkmenistan on the anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union.

As two close neighbours, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan have held perfect relations based on good neighbourliness ever since Turkmenistan has gained independence, the president added.

“I am confident that the two countries, inspired by the rich cultures and the common historical background, would continue their valuable efforts to promote the political, economic and cultural cooperation,” President Rouhani stated.

The president finally wished the Turkmen leader and nation health, success and prosperity.

The Independence Day of Turkmenistan is the main state holiday in the Central Asian country that is celebrated annually on October 27.

Iran and its northeastern neighbour have devised plans to enhance ties and increase the value of bilateral trade to $60bln in a 10-year period.