Rouhani Congratulates Beijing on China’s National Day

The Iranian president has congratulated the People’s Republic of China on the anniversary of its establishment.

In a message on Thursday, President Hassan Rouhani also hailed a long-term cooperation deal between Tehran and Beijing.

“The conclusion of the 25-Year Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Agreement between Iran and China is a giant step toward advancing common interests and countering unilateralism,” said the president.

He noted the deal will help promote international peace and stability as well.

The president also expressed Iran’s readiness to work with China to produce a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.