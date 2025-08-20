“Retreat of Caspian Sea could lead to desertification of coastal areas”

Mojtahedi said water levels along the Caspian coast of Iran have dropped to around 300 meters, warning that a further decline to 500–600 meters could transform coastal areas into arid zones dominated by sand and salt.

Mojtahedi underlined that while the Caspian has historically experienced fluctuations, rising in the 1970s and falling in the 1950s, the current retreat, combined with global warming, poses unprecedented challenges.

He further explained that unlike open seas, where melting polar ice raises water levels, closed basins like the Caspian Sea are more vulnerable to evaporation-induced declines.

The drop in water levels also threatens critical wetlands, including Anzali and Miankaleh, and contributes to wind erosion along the Iranian coast.

He urged the planting of native salt-tolerant species to stabilize soils and called for continuous monitoring of the Caspian Sea’s water levels by scientific institutions.

Reduced snowfall and rainfall in the basin, partly due to warming winters, are further stressing river inflows, intensifying the risk of desertification along the southern coast. A study conducted by the Caspian Sea Studies and Research Center also shows the declining trend in Caspian Sea water levels began in 1996.

Factors such as water management practices, high evaporation rates, and climate change are potential contributors to decreased water flow into the Caspian Sea.