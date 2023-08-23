Resistance groups victories source of pride for Muslim nations: Iran Leader’s aide

Velayati made the remarks in separate phone calls with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas, Ziad al-Nakhala, secretary-general of the Palestinian resistance movement of Islamic Jihad, and Sheikh Naim Qassem, deputy secretary-general of the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah.

Velayati considered the victories to be a source of pride for the Muslim world and the result of “unity and solidarity” between the Palestinian groups and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

“We are very pleased with your recent victories, and hope for these victories to continue,” he told Haniyeh.

“Whatever effort the Zionist regime puts into preserving itself is met with defeat, and it (the regime) will eventually be faced with more challenges and frustrations,” the Iranian official asserted.

“Victory is undoubtedly yours,” he told the Palestinian official.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad successfully resisted Israel’s latest war on the Gaza Strip, which targeted the coastal sliver — where the movements are headquartered — last August. They fired upwards of 1,100 rockets towards the occupied territories, which prompted the Israeli military to beat a retreat.

Speaking to Nakhala, Velayati congratulated the Islamic Jihad on the numerous successful resistance operations of the group’s fighters in the occupied West Bank.

“The outcome of the unity [between the Palestinian groups and Hezbollah] will be ultimate victory,” he told the Palestinian official.

Speaking to Qassem, the Leader’s advisor similarly congratulated him on the occasion of the resistance’s recent victories as well as the recent anniversary of the defeat that was imposed by Hezbollah on the Israeli military during Tel Aviv’s 33-Day War of 2006 against Lebanon.

Velayati considered Hezbollah to be “the flag-bearer of struggle in Lebanon and the Muslim world.”

For their part, the resistance leaders voiced gratitude towards the Islamic Republic for its supportive position towards the region’s resistance outfits.

“These victories have been realized on the back of unity and alignment with friendly countries and nations, especially Iran,” the Hamas’ official said. “God willing, we will defeat the Zionist regime and what the resistance has done in the West Bank will continue,” Haniyeh added.

Nakhala, meanwhile, asserted, “The resistance is making progress and realizing victories every day, and continues down its clear path each day stronger than before.”

Qassem, for his part, said the instances of support provided by Ayatollah Khamenei and the Islamic Republic’s stances “have undoubtedly had an important role in [realization of] these victories.”

“God willing, we will be able to free [the holy occupied city of] al-Quds from this cancerous tumor through steadfastness and resistance,” the Lebanese official added, referring to the occupying regime.