Report: Iran FM, UAE Premier Offended at Photo Opportunity at Baghdad Summit

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Reports indicate that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian took umbrage at the arrangement of the locations of dignitaries at a photo opportunity at a regional summit in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

The Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership was held in the Iraqi capital on Saturday where the top Iranian diplomat was also present.

The Iranian news website, Entekhab, quoted unnamed sources as saying, It seems the host country had arranged the locations of the participants at a photo opportunity in such a way that Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers would be standing next to each other.

Dismayed at the arrangement, the top Iranian diplomat stood in the first line, instead. 

But it was not the end of the story as the United Arab Emirates’ prime minister, who had attended the event, reportedly took offence at Amir Abdollahian standing in the first line, so much so that the Emirati premier did not deliver a speech at the conference and walked out. 

As a result, an Emirati minister gave a speech, instead.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here