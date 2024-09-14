Senior Saudi royal calls on US to cut financial and military support to Israel

Speaking during an event at Chatham House in London on Friday, Prince Turki – who led Saudi Arabia’s intelligence for over two decades – called on Washington to deny Israel financial and military support.

“A lot of financial help goes to Israel from the United States,” the 79-year-old, whose father King Faisal ruled the kingdom between 1964 and 1975, told reporters and foreign policy analysts in the British capital.

He stated that “Israeli lobbyists” enjoyed tax-free status in the US because they were considered to be “philanthropic or humanitarian”, rather than as representing the interests of Israel. He urged for such tax exemptions on pro-Israel groups to be withdrawn by the Americans in light of the ongoing conflict.

“Denial of weapons and intelligence and other support – military and security – will also put pressure on Israel,” he added.

“There are many tools that are available to the United States, not simply harsh talk, which seems to have gotten us nowhere. But is America ready to do that?”

“I’m not too optimistic,” he stressed, answering his own question.

On Britain, Prince Turki said the country had “a special responsibility for what is happening in Palestine” due to its role in the “ill-begotten Balfour Declaration in 1917”.

He welcomed the new UK government’s decision to restrict the sale of some weapons to Israel, but added he would “like to see more done by the United Kingdom”.

“I think [it] should recognise the state of Palestine. It’s long overdue.”

On prospective Saudi normalisation of ties with Israel, he reiterated the kingdom’s position that normalisation would come when a Palestinian state was established.

Asked what such a state would look like, he stated it referred to 1967 borders, inclusive of occupied East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza.

He added that though he was not privy to official discussions, the chances of normalisation at present were slim due to Israel’s stance on Palestinian statehood.

“The whole [Israeli] government is saying no Palestinian state. So how can there be normalisation between us and them with those positions in place?”

Prince Turki repeated on several occasions that he was speaking in a personal capacity, and did not have a role in the Saudi government.

Riyadh had appeared to be making progress in forming ties with Israel during US-led discussions last year, which were later derailed by the outbreak of war on 7 October.

Prince Turki dismissed speculation that Hamas may have carried out its surprise attack on southern Israel – which killed around 1,200 people (mostly civilians) – in order to torpedo Saudi-Israel normalisation.

For Hamas to have done what it did, it would have required to prepare for it,” he said, adding, “At least a couple of years to gather the human and material resources to launch a campaign like that.”

“Those couple of years preceded the talks between us and the Americans about the establishment of a Palestinian state and normalisation with Israel.”

He said that while it may not have been the aim of Hamas, impacting the Saudi discussions would have been “an added benefit” in the Palestinian group’s eyes.

Prince Turki added that he did not think that “Egypt or Qatar or any other country” could force Hamas to put down its weapons, and that only people in Gaza could do that.

“I think the people in Gaza not only have a right to do that, but they will eventually have to do it,” he continued.

But he added that Palestinians’ ability to “influence Hamas” were curtailed by the fact that “Israel is given a free license by the world” to continue its war.

Since 7 October, Israeli forces have killed over 41,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of whom are women and children.