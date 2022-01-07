Friday, January 7, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Report: IAEA cameras installed at Iran’s Tessa facility

By IFP Editorial Staff
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at their headquarters during a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Vienna-based journalist Stephanie Liechtenstein has in a tweet quoted the IAEA spokesperson as saying that by the end of December 2021, the agency had reinstalled cameras in place of those removed from the Tessa facility near the Iranian city of Karah and did other related technical work there.

Meanwhile, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Wednesday, December 15, 2021, that the cameras would be installed in a few days and after that date Grossi noted that the move was of importance for verification purposes under the Iran nuclear deal and that efforts would continue to deal with other remaining safeguards issues. After Grossi made those comments, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said regarding an agreement with the IAEA the memory cards of the cameras will be put in a packet and sealed after they are full and the agency will have no access to their contents.

Kamalvandi said this move was aimed at making sure that the anti-Iran sanctions will be removed and at safeguarding the interests of the Iranian people.

Previous articleIran’s daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record low
Next articleIran says ready for talks with countries over crashed Ukrainian plane

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks