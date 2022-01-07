Report: IAEA cameras installed at Iran’s Tessa facility

Meanwhile, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Wednesday, December 15, 2021, that the cameras would be installed in a few days and after that date Grossi noted that the move was of importance for verification purposes under the Iran nuclear deal and that efforts would continue to deal with other remaining safeguards issues. After Grossi made those comments, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said regarding an agreement with the IAEA the memory cards of the cameras will be put in a packet and sealed after they are full and the agency will have no access to their contents.

Kamalvandi said this move was aimed at making sure that the anti-Iran sanctions will be removed and at safeguarding the interests of the Iranian people.