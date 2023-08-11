Friday, August 11, 2023
type here...
EnvironmentIFP Exclusive

Report: Caspian Sea hits lowest level in 30 years 

By IFP Editorial Staff

The water of the Caspian Sea has reportedly reached its lowest level in the last 30 years.

According to Tasnim News Ahency, a  key factor that has caused the regression of the water level is a decrease in the flow of the Volga River in recent years.

Satellite images clearly show how the water level of the Caspian Sea in the northern half has shrunk over many years.

Scientists believe that a decrease of 9 meters in the water causes the surface of the Caspian Sea to shrink by 24 percent.

Given the role of the Volga River in supplying the Caspian Sea water, the decrease in the flow of the former, along with natural factors such as an increase in the evaporation of the Caspian Sea water and a rise in water temperature are among the most important factors of the regression of the Caspian Sea water level.

The temperature of the Caspian water in 2021 increased by 1 degree compared to the long-term average.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks