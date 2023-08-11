Report: Caspian Sea hits lowest level in 30 years 

According to Tasnim News Ahency, a key factor that has caused the regression of the water level is a decrease in the flow of the Volga River in recent years.

Satellite images clearly show how the water level of the Caspian Sea in the northern half has shrunk over many years.

Scientists believe that a decrease of 9 meters in the water causes the surface of the Caspian Sea to shrink by 24 percent.

Given the role of the Volga River in supplying the Caspian Sea water, the decrease in the flow of the former, along with natural factors such as an increase in the evaporation of the Caspian Sea water and a rise in water temperature are among the most important factors of the regression of the Caspian Sea water level.

The temperature of the Caspian water in 2021 increased by 1 degree compared to the long-term average.