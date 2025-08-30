Saturday, August 30, 2025
Renowned Iranian composer Ahmad Pejman dies in Los Angeles

By IFP Editorial Staff

Celebrated Iranian composer Ahmad Pejman, known for his groundbreaking contributions to Iranian classical and cinematic music, passed away on Friday in Los Angeles at the age of 91.

Born in July 1935 in Iran, Pejman began his musical journey in high school, studying violin under Heshmat Sanjari and music theory with Hossein Naseri.

In 1964, he received a scholarship to study composition at the Vienna Academy of Music. Upon returning to Iran, he became a composer for Tehran’s Roudaki Hall and a music professor at the University of Tehran.

During this period, Pejman composed notable operas, including The Farmer’s Celebration, The Hero of Sahand, and The Phoenix.

In 1975, he moved to the US to pursue a doctorate in composition at Columbia University, studying under prominent composers such as Vladimir Ussachevsky and Jack Beeson.

Pejman’s prolific career spanned classical works, orchestral compositions, and memorable scores for Iranian cinema. His innovative style and dedication to both performance and research cemented his legacy as one of Iran’s most influential music figures.

