Renowned Iranian artist Mahmoud Farshchian in critical condition, reportedly in coma

Farshchian, 96, is regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern Persian miniature painting. His condition is described as critical, and he is reportedly receiving care in an intensive care unit.

Seyed Ali Moareknejad, spokesperson for the Municipality of Isfahan, confirmed the news and called on Iranians to pray for the artist’s recovery.

“Master Farshchian, the creator of iconic works such as The Guarantor of the Deer, The Hardest Test, The Story of Prophet Abraham, Ghadir Khumm, and Stoning of the Devil, is currently in a serious medical state,” he said.

Born in Isfahan in 1929, Farshchian studied at the Isfahan School of Fine Arts before continuing his education in Europe.

He is known for blending traditional Persian miniature styles with modern techniques, producing artworks that have been displayed in prestigious museums and religious sites, including the shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad.

His work is celebrated for its spiritual themes, artistic innovation, and deep cultural symbolism.