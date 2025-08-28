Statue of legendary Persian archer ‘Arash Kamangir’ unveiled in Kerman

The unveiling ceremony, held on Jomhouri Eslami Boulevard, was attended by Minister of Culture Seyed Abbas Salehi, alongside the governor of Kerman, provincial officials, and city managers.

The event coincided with the Government Week celebrations, which honor public service and national development projects across the country.

Arash Kamangir, a heroic archer in Iranian mythology, is celebrated for his act of self-sacrifice in defining the borders of ancient Iran by shooting an arrow from the Alborz Mountains, a story deeply rooted in Persian literature and cultural heritage.

More in pictures: