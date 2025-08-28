Thursday, August 28, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveArtSelected

Statue of legendary Persian archer ‘Arash Kamangir’ unveiled in Kerman

By IFP Editorial Staff

A statue of Arash Kamangir, a legendary figure in Persian mythology, was unveiled on Wednesday evening in Kerman, southeastern Iran.

The unveiling ceremony, held on Jomhouri Eslami Boulevard, was attended by Minister of Culture Seyed Abbas Salehi, alongside the governor of Kerman, provincial officials, and city managers.

The event coincided with the Government Week celebrations, which honor public service and national development projects across the country.

Arash Kamangir, a heroic archer in Iranian mythology, is celebrated for his act of self-sacrifice in defining the borders of ancient Iran by shooting an arrow from the Alborz Mountains, a story deeply rooted in Persian literature and cultural heritage.

More in pictures:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks