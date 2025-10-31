Lawyer Confirms Iranian actor Pejman Jamshidi’s trip to Canada, denies rumors of migration

Kambiz Barjas, Jamshidi’s attorney, told Fars News Agency that the trip was for family reasons, noting that Jamshidi’s father, sister, and other relatives live abroad.

“He has gone to Canada to visit his family and will return to Iran whenever necessary,” Barjas said.

He clarified that the judiciary has not issued any travel bans or supervision orders against Jamshidi, emphasizing that the actor has attended all required court sessions and that the preliminary investigation of his case has concluded. “There is no restriction preventing him from leaving the country, and he has traveled abroad several times in recent months,” Barjas added.

The lawyer also dismissed speculation about a heavy bail, saying it was provided by Jamshidi himself and approved by the appeals court.

He denied reports that Jamshidi is barred from working, stating that he remains active in several film projects.

Barjas criticized “false and speculative reports” by certain domestic and foreign media, describing them as “media hype without legal basis.”